Anderson allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and one walk across 3.2 innings pitched in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Phillies. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

Thursday marked yet another short start for Anderson as he continues to build up arm strength after missing the beginning of the season with an oblique strain. After tossing 45 and 59 pitches respectively in his first two outings, the 32-year-old upped his pitch count to 78 (44 strikes) while working into the fourth inning for the first time Thursday. Anderson will look to work deeper into the game and pick up his first win when he takes the ball Tuesday against Boston.