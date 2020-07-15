Anderson (oblique) was throwing off flat ground from 90 feet Tuesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The Blue Jays announced over the weekend that the veteran right-hander had been dealing with the oblique strain for several days, so it's encouraging to see him back to throwing relatively quickly. Pitching coach Pete Walker already said Anderson is unlikely to be available for the start of the season next week, but a return to the mound soon could go a long way toward minimizing his absence during the shortened season.
