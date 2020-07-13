Pitching coach Pete Walker said Monday that Anderson (oblique) is unlikely to be ready for the start of the regular season, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Anderson has been day-to-day while dealing with an oblique strain over the past several days, but he likely won't be able to return by July 24, when the Blue Jays are scheduled to open the season. How much of the regular season Anderson misses remains to be seen. The Blue Jays haven't named a replacement for Anderson's spot in the rotation, but Trent Thornton, Nate Pearson, Shun Yamaguchi and others are in the running for the team's final two rotation spots.