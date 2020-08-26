Anderson didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 9-7 loss to the Red Sox, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits and a walk over five-plus innings. He struck out three.

Staked to a 4-0 lead after the first inning, Anderson was reasonably effective through five frames, but after he walked the leadoff batter in the sixth manager Charlie Montoyo gave him the hook, and Anderson could only watch as the bullpen melted down for six runs. The right-hander did throw a season-high 83 pitches (55 strikes) and completed five innings for the first time, but with the Jays being extra-cautious right now with their remaining healthy starters, that might be about Anderson's limit. He'll take a 3.68 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 10:4 K:BB through 14.2 innings into his next outing Sunday, at home against the Orioles.