Bassitt (4-3) took the loss Sunday against the Rays, allowing five runs on nine hits and two walks across four innings. He struck out two.

Bassitt got off to a rocky start, surrendering a two-run homer to Brandon Lowe in the first inning. He'd manage to hold the Rays off the board in his next three frames, though he'd depart in the fifth after allowing back-to-back hits to lead off the frame, both of whom would come around to score. The 36-year-old Bassitt had allowed just one run over 11.2 innings in his previous two outings. His ERA now sits at 3.38 with a 1.32 WHIP and 63:13 K:BB across 11 starts (61.1 innings) this year. Bassitt will look to rebound in his next start, currently scheduled for next week at home against the A's.