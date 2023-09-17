Bassitt did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks over seven innings against Boston. He struck out five.

Bassitt got off to a strong start, retiring the first 11 batters he faced on the afternoon as the Blue Jays failed to back him with any run support. The only two runs against him would come via the long ball off the bat of Rafael Devers in the top of the sixth after the right-hander issued a walk to Wilyer Abreu to open the frame. Bassitt has now gone at least seven innings in three of his last four starts, posting an 18:7 K:BB over that stretch. However, he's also issued three walks in each of his last two outings.