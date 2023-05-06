Bassitt (4-2) picked up the win in Friday's 4-0 victory over the Pirates, allowing four hits and four walks over seven scoreless innings. He struck out five.

The veteran right-hander's control continues to waver a bit, as Bassitt has issued at least three free passes in five of his last six starts, but at least on Friday they didn't come back to haunt him. After a disastrous Toronto debut that saw the Cardinals take him deep four times, he has a 2.45 ERA, 1.06 WHIP 33:20 K:BB over his last 36.2 innings, serving up only two homers during that stretch. Bassitt will look to keep rolling in his next outing, likely to come next weekend at home against Atlanta.