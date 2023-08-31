Bassitt (13-7) earned the win Wednesday, allowing three hits and a walk over eight scoreless innings against Washington. He struck out three.

It was a dominant performance from Bassitt after he was tagged for four runs over 5.2 innings in a loss to Cleveland in his prior start. The 34-year-old right-hander had been somewhat inconsistent recently, pitching to a 5.09 ERA in his previous three starts (17.2 innings). Overall, Bassitt sports a 3.81 ERA with a 1.19 WHIP and 151:52 K:BB across 28 starts (165.1 innings) this season. He's currently in line for a road matchup with the A's in his next start.