Bassitt (6-4) picked up the win in Friday's 3-0 victory over the Mets, scattering three hits over 7.2 scoreless innings. He struck out eight without walking a batter.

All things considered, Bassitt's ability to maintain his focus and shut down the team he pitched for in 2022 was uncanny. The veteran right-hander had to wait out a 90-minute rain delay, and once he took the mound he pitched like a man who had a plane to catch -- which in fact he did, as his wife was back in Toronto about to give birth to their second child. Bassitt fired 64 of 101 pitches for strikes and retired 14 straight Mets at one point, a streak ended by a Starling Marte single in the seventh inning. The quality start was Bassitt's ninth in 12 outings this season, and he'll take a 3.41 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 65:26 K:BB through 74 innings into his next start, likely to come at home next week against the Astros.