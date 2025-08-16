Bassitt didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-5 win over the Rangers, giving up three runs on four hits and four walks over five innings. He struck out four.

The veteran righty got only 57 of his 100 pitches over the plate as he tied his season high in free passes and walked multiple batters for the third straight start. Bassitt's control and command have slipped since the All-Star break, and he's stumbled to a 5.68 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 23:10 K:BB in 25.1 innings over his last five outings while serving up eight homers, including a Kyle Higashioka blast in the second inning Friday. He'll look to tighten things up in his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come on the road next week in Pittsburgh.