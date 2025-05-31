Bassitt (5-3) earned the win against the Athletics on Friday, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six across five innings.

Bassitt started out strongly by retiring the side in the first inning, but he proceeded to give up at least one run in each of the next four frames, including solo home runs to Tyler Soderstrom and Shea Langeliers in the second and fourth, respectively. It was the second straight game in which Bassitt yielded five earned runs, but he got enough run support from the Blue Jays' batters to come away with his third win in May. He has a 3.80 ERA and 1.36 WHIP across 66.1 innings this season, and his 69 strikeouts ranks 11th in the American League. Bassitt will look for win number six of the season in his next start, tentatively slated for next week on the road against the Twins.