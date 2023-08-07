Bassitt (11-6) earned the win Sunday, allowing one run on seven hits and three walks over seven innings against the Red Sox. He struck out six.

With a solo home run by Triston Casas being the only damage the Red Sox could muster, Bassitt was able to strand the nine other baserunners allowed in his seven innings. The Blue Jays bats did the rest, providing plenty of offense to help Bassitt earn his 11th win of the season. Bassitt had a 5.63 ERA on the road prior to this outing, so perhaps this is a good sign moving forward. His home ERA is a sterling 2.56 and that's where he's projected to make his next start during next weekend's series with the Cubs.