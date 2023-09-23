Bassitt (15-8) earned the win Friday, allowing two runs on six hits and no walks over 6.2 innings against the Rays. He struck out eight.

Bassitt tied his career-high in wins with the victory, equaling his total with the Mets last year (15). The 34-year-old pitcher has fully turned his season around after posting a 5.18 ERA over 33 innings in April. Bassitt sports a 3.74 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 174:58 K:BB over 192.1 innings this year. He is tentatively scheduled to make his next start, which should be his last of the season, at home against the Yankees.