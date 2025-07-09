Bassitt (9-4) got the win Tuesday against the White Sox, allowing one run on four hits and a walk while striking out one in six innings.

Bassitt pitched to a lot of weak contact with his only blemish being a sixth inning solo home run against Josh Rojas. Tuesday was the first time since April 2, 2023 he failed to record multiple strikeouts in a start, although he was destined to go further into the game had it not gotten called in the seventh due to weather. Per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, Bassitt said Tuesday that, given his low pitch count (78), he'd be ready to pitch again in any capacity before the All-Star break if needed. The 36-year-old now owns a 4.16 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 103:29 K:BB in 106 innings.