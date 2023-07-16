Bassitt (9-5) earned the win Saturday, allowing two runs on seven hits over six innings against the Diamondbacks. He struck out five.

Bassitt was able to pitch his way out of jams for most of the afternoon while filling in for Kevin Gausman (left side discomfort) on short notice, with the exception of the fourth inning where he allowed four consecutive hits with two outs, which led to two runs coming across for Arizona. Those would be the only two runs he'd allow in the contest as the right-hander went on to secure his ninth win of the season. The 6-foot-5 veteran has won his last two decisions (spanning four starts) despite allowing at least six hits in each of his last three starts and currently holds a 14:1 K:BB in July. Bassitt has also gone at least six innings in three of his last four outings.