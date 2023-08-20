Bassitt (12-6) earned the win Saturday, allowing three runs on three hits and one walk over six innings in a 4-3 victory over the Reds. He struck out six.

Bassitt threw 56 of his 79 pitches for strikes and kept Cincinnati guessing for the majority of his outing. The 34-year-old retired the first nine batters of the game, including a string of five consecutive strikeouts, before giving up a solo homer to TJ Friedl, followed by a walk and an Elly De La Cruz triple that turned into a Little League home run due to a throwing error. Bassitt went on to complete six frames to earn his 16th quality start and 12th win this season. In seven starts since the All-Star break, the veteran righty owns a 4-1 record with a 3.21 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 41:13 K:BB across 42 innings. He tentatively lines up to face the Guardians at home next week.