Bassitt (7-4) earned the win Wednesday, allowing two runs on four hits over eight innings against the Astros. He struck out five and didn't issue a walk.

Bassitt completed a season-high eight innings and didn't issue a walk for a second straight game, posting 14 strikeouts during the stretch. Aside from two horrible outings, the right-hander has been sharp during his first season with the Blue Jays, recording a 1.69 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 65:24 K:BB across his other 11 starts (74.2 innings). Even when you include his bad nights, his overall numbers (3.29 ERA and 1.01 WHIP) are still very respectable. Bassitt will look to stay sharp during his next start, which is tentatively scheduled for the opener of a three-game set in Baltimore.