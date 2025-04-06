Bassitt did not factor into the decision Saturday against the Mets, allowing four hits over 6.2 innings. He struck out nine.
Bassitt was stellar Saturday, keeping a potent Mets lineup off the board into the seventh inning. However, the Blue Jays' bullpen was unable to hold a 2-0 lead, leaving Bassitt with a no-decision in an eventual 3-2 loss. It's been an excellent start to the year for Bassitt, who's allowed just one run while striking out 16 in his first 12.2 innings. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, currently scheduled for next week in Boston.
