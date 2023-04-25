Bassitt left Monday's start against the White Sox after suffering an undisclosed injury, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports. He allowed two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out four over 6.1 innings before exiting.

Bassitt bounced a pitch to the second batter of the top of the seventh inning, and he immediately motioned for the team trainer to come out of the dugout. The team has yet to reveal the nature of the injury, so he'll be considered day-to-day until further notice.