Bassitt didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 2-0 extra-inning win over the Yankees, scattering three hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

The right-hander dazzled once again, as Bassitt didn't allow a runner to get past second base as he extended his scoreless streak to 27 innings -- he hasn't let a runner cross the plate since the first inning of an April 30 outing against the Mariners. Bassitt tossed 66 of 97 pitches for strikes while delivering his seventh quality start of the season, and he'll take a 3.05 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 48:23 K:BB through 56 innings into his next trip to the mound, which is likely to come early next week in Tampa Bay.