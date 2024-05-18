Bassitt (3-6) took the loss Friday, giving up three runs on five hits and three walks over 5.2 innings as the Blue Jays were downed 4-3 by the Rays. He struck out five.

The veteran right-hander blanked Tampa Bay for five innings, but the wheels came off in the sixth as an Isaac Paredes walk was sandwiched between a Randy Arozarena double and a Richie Palacios homer. Bassitt left the game after 103 pitches (65 strikes) falling short of his third straight quality start. While he's been pitching a little better in May, he'll take a 5.03 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 45:23 K:BB through 48.1 innings on the season into his next outing, which lines up to come at home next week against the White Sox.