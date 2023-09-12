Bassitt (14-8) took the loss Monday, allowing five runs on nine hits and three walks over 5.1 innings against the Rangers. He struck out three.

Bassitt had gone eight innings in each of his last two starts, allowing just one run in that span. He'd struggle Monday against the Rangers, however, allowing five runs on nine hits, the most he's surrendered in a start since June 13. Overall, the 34-year-old Bassitt sports a 3.83 ERA with a 1.21 WHIP and 161:55 K:BB across 30 starts (178.2 innings) this season. He'll look to bounce back in his next outing, currently lined up for this weekend against the Red Sox.