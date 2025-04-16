Bassitt (2-0) collected the win in Wednesday's 3-1 victory over Atlanta, scattering three hits and two walks over five scoreless innings. He struck out 10.

While Drake Baldwin eventually ruined the combined shutout bid with a solo shot in the ninth inning off Jeff Hoffman, the Blue Jays bullpen picked up where Bassitt left off en route to a franchise-record 19 strikeouts in a nine-inning game. The Ks kept Bassitt from lasting long enough to record a quality start -- he left after 90 pitches (59 strikes), including 33 called or swinging strikes -- but the veteran right-hander has been brilliant to begin the season, allowing just two runs over his first four starts. Bassitt will take a 0.77 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 31:5 K:BB through 23.1 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road early next week in Houston.