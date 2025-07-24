Bassitt (11-4) earned the win over the Yankees on Wednesday, allowing four runs (three earned) on three hits and no walks while striking out eight batters over 7.1 innings.

Bassitt gave up three homers in the outing, but New York didn't manage any other hits against him. It was the first time the veteran righty has given up multiple homers since May 30, though the long balls didn't prevent Bassitt from notching his 11th win of the campaign, tied for second-most among MLB hurlers. Bassitt has recorded a quality start in each of his past three starts, and he's allowed just four earned runs over 19.2 innings during that span.