Bassitt did not factor in the decision during Tuesday's loss to Minnesota. He allowed two runs on four hits and three walks over 5.2 innings while striking out six.

Bassitt worked through five shutout frames before yielding a two-run homer to Luke Keaschall in the sixth inning. Bassitt was in line for his first win since July 23 before Toronto's bullpen fumbled the lead. He's struggled with his command lately; Bassitt has walked multiple batters in five straight outings, registering a 27:14 K:BB over 27 frames during that span. In six starts since his last win, he's produced a 5.22 ERA, raising his season mark to 4.14 over 150 innings. Bassitt is lined up to start in Cincinnati next week.