Bassitt didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-1 win over the Orioles after giving up one earned run on two hits and a walk while striking out six batters across five innings.

An RBI single from Jackson Holliday in the third inning represented the only blemish on Bassitt's record Friday. However, the 36-year-old will have to settle for a no-decision, as most of the run support supplied by Toronto's offense didn't come until he was taken out of the game. He'll take a 3.90 ERA and 1.30 WHIP -- the lowest that either number has been since July 23 -- into his next start against the Rays next week.