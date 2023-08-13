Bassitt did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing four runs on four hits and two walks over six innings against the Cubs. He struck out six.

Bassitt got off to a solid start, striking out four of the first seven batters he faced before surrendering a leadoff double to Nico Hoerner in the top of the fourth. The right-hander then proceeded to give up a walk, a single and a three-run homer in the next three at-bats, putting Toronto in a 4-1 hole. Bassitt has now allowed a home run and at least two walks in each of his last four starts, though he was able to make it through six frames in three of those outings. He's also recorded six or more strikeouts in four straight.