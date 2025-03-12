Bassitt gave up two hits and two walks over 4.2 scoreless innings in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins. He struck out four.

While he didn't have to deal with any of Minnesota's biggest bats, like Byron Buxton or Royce Lewis, Bassitt had little trouble dispatching the lineup he did face. The veteran righty built up to 71 pitches (46 strikes) in his longest outing of the spring, and he has a 10:6 K:BB through 9.2 Grapefruit League frames. Bassitt will be counted on to provide length in the middle of the rotation after posting a 3.86 ERA and 1.31 WHIP in 371 innings over his first two campaigns with the Blue Jays.