Bassitt gave up three runs on three hits over three innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against Atlanta. He struck out one without walking a batter.
Jordan Luplow got hold of a fastball that Bassitt left over the heart of the plate in the first inning and launched a two-run homer, but the veteran right-hander settled down after that. Bassitt tossed 32 of 46 pitches for strikes in his first start and second appearance of the spring, and he appears on track to be ready for Opening Day after working a career-high 200 innings in 2023, posting a 3.60 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 186:59 K:BB. The 35-year-old is being counted on for similar numbers this season as one of Toronto's mid-rotation stalwarts behind ace Kevin Gausman.
