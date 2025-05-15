Bassitt did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's game against Tampa Bay, allowing one run on seven hits and two walks while striking out six over 5.2 innings.

Bassitt entered Wednesday's game having yielded three earned runs or more in each of his last four outings. He allowed at least two baserunners in three of the first four innings, but he was able to limit the damage to one run in the fourth frame. Bassitt has a 3.16 ERA and 1.27 WHIP across 51.1 innings this season, and his 55 strikeouts is eighth most in the American League. He also boasts a 4.1 percent walk rate, which is in the 93rd percentile in the majors. Bassitt is slated to face the Padres at home next week.