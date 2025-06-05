Bassitt (6-3) earned the win against the Phillies on Thursday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks with six strikeouts over seven innings.

Bassitt was given an early lead and cruised to his second straight win while completing seven innings for the first time this season. The veteran threw 62 of 99 pitches for strikes and yielded just two hard-hit balls in a strong bounce-back effort after surrendering 10 runs over his previous two starts. He'll carry a 3.56 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 75:17 K:BB across 73.1 innings into a road matchup with the Cardinals next week.