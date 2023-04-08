Bassitt (1-1) earned the win Friday, allowing three runs on two hits and five walks over six innings against the Angels. He struck out five while walking five.

Bassitt had control issues, but he was able to work around those free passes thanks in large part to those five strikeouts. It's a much better outing than the one he had in his debut with the Blue Jays in which he was charge for nine runs over 3.1 innings. Bassitt will look to build on this effort next week, and he's scheduled for a friendly matchup against the Tigers.