Bassitt (11-6) took the loss Saturday, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks over 4.2 innings against the Dodgers. He struck out two.

The right-hander made it through three scoreless frames before giving up a two-run homer to Max Muncy in the fourth inning and a towering solo shot to Shohei Ohtani in the fifth inning, which put him on track for the loss Saturday. Bassitt has had an inconsistent season, recording a 4.17 ERA and 1.32 WHIP, but he's remained dependable in taking the ball every fifth day and providing length, with 25 appearances and 133.2 innings pitched.