The Blue Jays signed Bassitt to a three-year, $63 million contract Monday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
The righty will be a valuable addition to the middle of Toronto's already-strong starting rotation. Bassitt had a 3.42 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 167:49 K:BB in 181.2 innings with the Mets in 2022, numbers which fully merit the roughly $21 million AAV on this new contract. He joins a remarkably tough division in the AL East, but the NL East was no slouch, either, so it shouldn't change his 2023 outlook too drastically.