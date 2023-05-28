Bassitt (5-4) took the loss Saturday, allowing seven runs on nine hits and two walks over 4 innings against the Twins. He struck out five.

Bassitt was tagged for the second straight start, allowing six or more runs in each appearance after failing to allow a run in his previous four starts. He had a nightmare fourth inning Saturday, allowing a leadoff single to Alex Krilloff and then giving up back-to-back homers to Ariel Castro and Matt Wallner before being pulled. Though Bassitt appears to be going through a rough patch, fantasy managers should maintain faith considering he was one of MLB's top pitchers for a month and a half stretch, boasting a 1.71 ERA and 8.2 K/9 over 52.2 innings from April 7 to May 17.