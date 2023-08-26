Bassitt (12-7) took the loss Friday, giving up four runs on seven hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out five.

The veteran righty gave up a lot of hard contact -- five of the seven hits off Bassitt went for extra bases, including homers by Bo Naylor and Ramon Laureano. It's the first time Bassitt's served up multiple homers in an outing since June 13, but he's been taken deep at least once in six straight starts, posting a 4.29 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 36:14 K:BB through 35.2 innings over that stretch. He'll try to keep the ball in the park in his next trip to the mound, which is likely to come at home next week against the Nationals.