Bassitt (10-5) earned the win Thursday, allowing four hits and one walk over six scoreless innings against the Padres. He struck out five.

Bassitt retired 10 of the first 12 batters he faced and never really found himself in trouble outside of the sixth inning when he walked Juan Soto to open the frame before giving up a single to Xander Bogaerts. However, the right-hander was quickly able to pitch his way out of the jam en route to earning his 10th win of the season. Bassitt has now won his last three decisions (spanning five starts), allowing two earned runs or fewer in each of those wins.