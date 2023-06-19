Bassitt did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing five runs on seven hits and three walks over 3.2 innings in an 11-7 loss against Texas. He struck out two.

Bassitt failed to get through the fourth inning for the second straight start, getting yanked at 73 pitches after giving up four hits, a walk and a run in the fourth frame. Sunday's start was yet another hiccup for Bassitt, who has struggled mightily in his last four starts after getting off to a good start to 2023, sporting a 6.84 ERA with six homers allowed over his last five starts (26.1 innings). He'll look to get back on track next week in an expected matchup with Oakland.