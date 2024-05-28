Bassitt (5-6) prematurely left Monday's game against the White Sox with neck spasms, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports. He allowed five hits and zero walks while striking out seven over five scoreless innings, earning the win.

It was reported after the game that Bassitt was questionable to start due to the injury, but he toughed it out and pitched five dominant innings. It is encouraging that the 36-year-old was able to play through the injury, but the severity is still unknown. The right-hander will try to heal up for his next start, tentatively scheduled for this weekend versus Pittsburgh.