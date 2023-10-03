Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Tuesday that while Bassitt is probably the leading candidate to start a potential Game 3 of the Wild Card Series, he's not locked in, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Kevin Gausman will take the hill for Game 1 on Tuesday, while Jose Berrios gets the ball for Wednesday's Game 2. While Bassitt represents the logical choice to start Game 3, Schneider didn't rule out using the righty in relief in the first two games, or perhaps taking a different approach to Game 3. Bassitt comes into the playoffs riding high, having struck out 12 over 7.2 scoreless frames in his final regular season start.