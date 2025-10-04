default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Bassitt (back) isn't included on the Blue Jays' ALDS roster.

Bassitt was expected to be available for the ALDS after ending the regular season on the injured list due to back inflammation, but the Jays will instead give the veteran righty additional time to heal. He will be eligible to rejoin Toronto's pitching staff for the ALCS if the team prevails over the Yankees in the ALDS.

More News