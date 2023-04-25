Bassitt left Monday's game against the White Sox due to right lower back tightness, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

Bassitt appears to have avoided a major injury, though the team will undoubtedly monitor the right-hander closely over the next few days to determine if he can make his next start. The 34-year-old noted after the game that he feels fine and he won't even miss a bullpen session, per Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun.