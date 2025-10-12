The Blue Jays added Bassitt (back) to the active roster for the ALCS against the Mariners, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The veteran right-hander finished the regular season on the injured list due to back inflammation and wasn't included on Toronto's ALDS roster, but he's ready to go for the ALCS. Bassitt pitched well as a back-end starter during the regular season with a 3.96 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 166:52 K:BB across 170.1 innings. but he may have a more flexible role for the postseason. Fellow starting pitcher Max Scherzer was also added to the active roster to face Seattle.