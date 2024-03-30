Bassitt (0-1) took the loss Friday against the Rays, giving up five runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out six.

Two errors behind him by Bo Bichette did Bassitt no favors, but most of the damage off the veteran right-hander came when he left a cutter over the middle of the plate in the third inning and Brandon Lowe crushed it for a grand slam. Bassitt threw 95 pitches (63 strikes) and generated an impressive 31 called or swinging strikes, but after serving up 28 homers in 200 innings last season -- both career highs -- his ability to keep the ball in the park is worth monitoring in 2024.