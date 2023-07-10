Bassitt allowed three runs on nine hits and did not walk a batter while striking out four across four innings against the Tigers on Sunday. He did not factor into the decision.

Sunday's outing could have gotten a lot worse for Bassitt. He allowed a three base hits in the second inning and a solo home run in the third, leading to two runs for the Tigers. He then gave up another run on three straight singles to open up the fifth before being replaced by Trevor Richards, who was able to strand two runners after coming in with nobody out. It was a disappointing way for the 34-year-old to head into the All-Star break after posting consecutive quality starts. He's struggled to keep the ball in the park and has now given up 18 home runs in 109.2 innings this season after allowing 19 in 181.2 innings last year. Bassitt had not held an ERA above four in any season during which he's made at double digit starts but currently owns a 4.19 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 102:36 K:BB.