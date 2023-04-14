Bassitt (1-2) took the loss against Detroit on Thursday, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out seven batters over six innings.

Bassitt mostly tamed the Tigers' lineup, though three of the four hits against him were doubles. He nonetheless managed to limit Detroit to just two runs, but that wasn't good enough to prevent him from taking his second loss of the season. The right-hander has notched two straight quality starts, during which he has allowed only four earned runs over 12 frames. However, his season ERA still stands at 7.63 due to a season-opening nine-run blowup against St. Louis. Bassitt's two most recent outings are probably a better reflection of what fantasy managers can expect from him going forward, as he held his ERA below 4.00 in all but one of his eight campaigns coming into 2023.