Bassitt was placed on the paternity list Saturday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Bassitt was excused from the Blue Jays immediately after delivering 7.2 scoreless innings in a win over the Mets on Friday. He should be back in time for his next scheduled turn in the rotation, an outing in Toronto versus the visiting Astros.
