default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Bassitt didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against Arizona, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk over six innings. He struck out five.

Bassitt has had a rollercoaster past five starts, allowing four or more runs three times but allowing four combined runs in his other two outings. The 36-year-old has five quality starts in 15 appearances this season and hasn't exceeded six strikeouts in a start since April 16. He owns a 3.75 ERA and an 83:20 K:BB over 86.1 innings this season. He's tentatively scheduled to close out a two-start week Sunday against the White Sox.

More News