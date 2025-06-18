Bassitt didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against Arizona, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk over six innings. He struck out five.

Bassitt has had a rollercoaster past five starts, allowing four or more runs three times but allowing four combined runs in his other two outings. The 36-year-old has five quality starts in 15 appearances this season and hasn't exceeded six strikeouts in a start since April 16. He owns a 3.75 ERA and an 83:20 K:BB over 86.1 innings this season. He's tentatively scheduled to close out a two-start week Sunday against the White Sox.