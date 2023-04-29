Bassitt (back) is listed as the Blue Jays' probable starting pitcher for Sunday's game versus the Mariners.
The Blue Jays never seemed to have much concern that Bassitt would miss a turn through the rotation after he experienced right lower-back tightness in his most recent start Monday against the White Sox, and his inclusion on the team's weekend pitching schedule confirms that he's feeling fine following his between-starts bullpen session. Through his first five starts of 2023, Bassitt owns a 3-2 record, 4.82 ERA and 1.25 WHIP across 28 innings.
