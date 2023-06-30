Bassitt (8-5) earned the win over San Francisco on Thursday, pitching six scoreless innings during which he allowed three hits and three walks while striking out 12 batters.

Bassitt racked up 18 swinging strikes en route to his career-high mark in punchouts, and it was the first time this season he's fanned more than eight batters in a game. The right-hander isn't known for his strikeout ability -- he's averaged a punchout per inning in only one season in his career and came into Thursday with just six combined Ks over his prior two starts -- but he had his way against a Giants offense that has fanned more than any team in the National League. Beyond missing bats, Bassitt notched a much-needed positive outing, as he came into the contest having posted an 11.57 ERA and 2.49 WHIP over his previous three starts.